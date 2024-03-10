ED arrests RJD neta in money laundering case linked to 'illegal' sand mining

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a man allegedly linked to the RJD, in Bihar's Patna, in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal sand mining, official sources said on Sunday.

The premises of Yadav and some others were being searched since Saturday as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night, and nearly Rs 2.3 crore cash was seized from various premises, the sources said.