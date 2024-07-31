Five-year-old carries gun to school in Bihar, shoots another student

According to Superintendent of Police, Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm."

"The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital. We are trying to find out how the boy got to lay his hands on the firearm and managed to carry it to the private school, which is situated in Lalpatti area,” Yadav said.