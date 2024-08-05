Four killed in road accident in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar: Four persons were killed in Bihar's Katihar district as two motorcycles crashed into each other on Monday, a police officer said.
According to Manoj Kumar, the police officer in charge of Manihari sub division, all the deceased were heading for a ghat to take a holy dip in the Ganges, on the auspicious occasion of "Shravan Somwar".
"Two people died on the spot while as many succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Two of the deceased were locals while two others had come from the neighbouring Purnea district", said the official.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and family members of the deceased were being informed.
Published 05 August 2024, 09:06 IST