<p>Patna: From battling numerous court cases to the ongoing war within his pariwar (family), there seems to be no end to trouble for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalu-prasad-yadav">Lalu Prasad</a>.</p><p>In the latest instance, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya, more famous for donating her kidney to an ailing father, on Friday hit out at her younger brother and former Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav </a>for holding an assessment meet to discuss party’s poll debacle during the recently-held Bihar Assembly election.</p><p>Rohini, who stays in Singapore and made an unsuccessful bid to enter the Lok Sabha by contesting from Saran during the 2024 parliamentary election, suggested Tejashwi to “have the guts to make self-introspection before holding a party meet on poll assessment.”</p>.'Accused of donating bad kidney to dad': Rohini Acharya says kin abused her as Lalu family rift widens.<p>In a hard-hitting post in Hindi on X, Rohini, the MBBS doctor-turned-home maker, said, “First identify the vultures sitting around you, who have captured the party (RJD). Show the courage to throw out these ‘gidh’ (vultures) before holding a party meet on the poll debacle. Only then, such meetings will be fruitful.”</p>.<p>Though Rohini did not name anyone, the oblique reference was Tejashwi’s close aide Sanjay Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP and Rameez, who looks after the party’s social media. </p><p>In November last, Rohini had snapped her family ties with Lalu and other members blaming Tejashwi and his close aides.</p>.<p>Notably, on Friday, Tejashwi held a detailed discussion with the party MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs) and MLAs, about the severe setback the RJD suffered in the November poll when it could romp home on only 25 seats in the 243-member House. </p>.Post-poll rout in Lalu family: Daughter Rohini Acharya quits politics, 'disowns' kin.<p>The meet was attended by her elder sister Misa Bharti (Lok Sabha member), Prem Gupta, Manoj Jha (both Rajya Sabha members) and others.</p><p>However, it was Rohini’s sarcastic tweet which dominated the scene. “Yeh jo public hai sab janti hai....(The public knows it all),” Rohini quoted a song from Rajesh Khanna’s blockbuster movie: <em>Roti</em>, while slamming her brother. </p>