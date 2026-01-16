Iran unrest | '9,000 Indians living there, majority of them students': MEA says committed to their safety
India is preparing to begin evacuations as Iran witnesses a sweeping crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the ailing economy and the theocratic regime led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
#WATCH | Delhi | On the situation in Iran, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Approximately 9,000 of our citizens are currently residing in Iran. The majority of them are students... In light of the recent developments there, we have issued two or three advisories. In these… pic.twitter.com/ivCAxwr7h9