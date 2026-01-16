Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran protests abate after deadly crackdown, residents and rights group say

The White House said on Thursday that Trump and his team have warned Tehran there would be “grave consequences” if there is further bloodshed.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 13:08 IST
World newsIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us