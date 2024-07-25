High drama inside Bihar assembly on penultimate day of session

Patna: There was high drama inside the Bihar assembly on Thursday as opposition members conducted parallel "proceedings" in the well, expressing their lack of confidence in the ruling dispensation led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Several legislators wore black scarves in protest against the CM’s disrespectful behaviour towards women MLAs the previous day, as well as the lathi-charge on Congress workers marching towards the Vidhan Sabha to highlight alleged failures of the NDA government.

Despite the commotion, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav proceeded with the Question Hour, cautioning unruly members against disrupting the assembly's decorum.

"These are staff members of the Vidhan Sabha. If anyone gets hurt due to your actions, I will have to take strict action," warned the Speaker to the opposition members seated in protest in the well.

Mahboob Alam, the CPI(ML) Liberation legislature party leader, sat in a chair and mockingly assumed the role of "Speaker" in the parallel assembly.