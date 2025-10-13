<p>The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday framed corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating charges against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the IRCTC Scam case, <em>Bar and Bench</em> reported. </p><p>The case pertains to alleged corruption in the tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri.</p><p>Along with Lalu, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have also been charged with several offences, including conspiracy and cheating. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>