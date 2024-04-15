Lalu Yadav slams PM Modi over BJP leaders 'Constitution change' remarks, says 'poor & Dalits will have their eyes gouged out'

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "failure" to rein in BJP leaders who spoke of bringing in "a new Constitution" if the party won a two-third majority in Lok Sabha polls.

In a hard-hitting statement, the ailing septuagenarian said the poor and depressed classes held dear the Constitution, framed by Dalit icon Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and those who cast a malevolent glance on it "will have their eyes gouged out".

"The PM is actually scared. He is apprehensive of a defeat since he stands exposed before the nation. To cover up his fear he is boasting of 370 plus seats for the BJP," said the former Bihar chief minister.