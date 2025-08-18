Menu
india madhya pradesh

Three workers dead, one injured in wall collapse in Indore

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Birathre said that the collapse of the 13-foot high cement wall buried Gautam Rathore (22), Rameshwar Pawar (48) and Titu Rathore (35) in the debris.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:48 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndorewall collapse

