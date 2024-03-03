'My father had turned Indian Railways around during UPA govt,' Tejashwi's response to Modi's barbs

He added, "My father had turned the railways around in the UPA government. Earlier, it was making losses but under his stewardship, it made a profit of Rs 90,000 crore. He also gave permanent jobs to coolies and introduced kulhads (earthen pots) in catering services for the benefit of our potter brethren".

"Above all, Lalu ji (as Bihar Chief Minister in the 1990s) made social justice a reality in Bihar where nobody can now dare deny the depressed classes their right to draw water from wells or force them to take off their shoes", said the RJD leader.

Yadav added, "I would like to ask the prime minister, what has been his contribution in the 10 years of his rule. He seems to be handing over railways to the private sector. Whom does he want to benefit? The people or capitalists?".

Incidentally, Yadav's name also figures in the land for jobs scam, though the alleged irregularities took place at a time when he was a minor.

Others named in the case include his mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister herself, and elder sister Misa Bharti, who is a second term member of the Rajya Sabha.