NIA court sentences key accused to 5 years rigorous imprisonment for fake currency case in Bihar

"Thorough investigation by the NIA led to the arrest and charge-sheeting of eight accused over the past eight years," the official said. "Of these, four accused Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw alias Sujit Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju were convicted by the special NIA court on October 11, 2018. They were sentenced to life in prison and fined Rs 30,000 each," the official said and added that the trial proceedings against the remaining three accused are ongoing.