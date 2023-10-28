NIA files supplementary charge sheet in PFI-related case in Bihar

"Investigations have established that Rashid was formerly a member of the banned terrorist organisation, the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Following the ban on SIMI, he became associated with the group 'Wahdat-e-Islami, Hind', all the while continuing to promote SIMI's extremist, unlawful and violent ideology. Post-ban on SIMI, its members shifted their allegiance to Wahdat-e-Islami with the aim of pursuing the establishment of Islamic rule in India,” the spokesperson said.