Nitish Kumar condemns torching of SC-ST members' houses in Bihar's Nawada

Nawada: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of 34 houses, mostly belonging to SC/ST communities, in Nawada district and asked the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site and oversee the probe.

The police have so far arrested 15 people on Friday, a day after arsonists torched the houses including 21 that were destroyed in the fire at Manjhi Tola area.

Sources from the Chief Minister's Office said, "The CM condemned the incident and instructed the ADG (Law and Order) to monitor the probe on-site." Kumar also emphasised the need to apprehend all suspects as quickly as possible.

"The CM stressed that those who take the law into their hands must be caught and punished. He directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police across the state to ensure that the rule of law prevails," a senior CMO official said.

Kumar also instructed all DMs and SPs to conduct searches in prisons to check for unlawful activities.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in Manjhi Tola within Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening.

Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told PTI: "The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter, and searches are ongoing to apprehend any remaining suspects." Verma said that around 34 houses, some of which were semi-pucca, were torched by a group in Manjhi Tola. Senior administrative and police officials will report the exact extent of the damage, he added.

Investigations have revealed that out of a total of 34 houses that were set on fire, 21 were completely destroyed and 13 were damaged partially.