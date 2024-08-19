Nitish ties rakhi to tree on Raksha Bandhan

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The state government has been observing Raksha Bandhan as 'Bihar Vriksh Suraksha Diwas' since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover and save the environment."

"We should plant trees and save them to conserve the environment. The state government has been focusing on planting saplings under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission. The government is also promoting eco-tourism in the state," it said.