Nashik court convicts Manikrao Kokate in cheating case, arrest warrant issued

The Maharashtra minister moved the Bombay High Court challenging his conviction and sought an anticipatory bail, which would be heard on Friday.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 12:51 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 12:51 IST
