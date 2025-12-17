<p>Mumbai: In what could trigger important developments in ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti in Maharashtra, controversial NCP leader and state Sports and Youth Welfare minister Manikrao found himself in a major trouble on Wednesday after the Nashik Sessions Court convicted him in a three-decade-old case of fraud and cheating. </p><p>As soon as a First-Class Magistrate Court in Nashik issued an arrest warrant against him, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. </p><p>After the warrant was issued against him, Kokate skipped the weekly Cabinet meeting </p>.NCP (SP) slams Ajit Pawar for retaining Manikrao Kokate despite 'rummy playing' row.<p>Even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi demanded his resignation, Kokate moved the Bombay High Court challenging his conviction and sought an anticipatory bail, which would be heard on Friday. </p><p>Later, Kokate was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after discomfort and chest pain, however, details were not available. </p>.After Kokate's rummy row, Maha CM insists ministers to maintain good conduct.<p>In case Kokate is arrested, he would have to quit the ministry and legislatorship. </p><p>The 68-year-old five-time MLA from Sinnar, has been in trouble ever since he assumed the ministerial post in the Fadnavis-headed government. </p><p>Earlier this year, a First-Class Magistrate Court convicted Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate in the case registered in 1997 on the complaint of former minister, late T S Dighole. The case was registered by the Sarkarwada police station of Nashik.</p><p>The Kokate brothers were allotted two flats meant for the Low Income Group (LIG) on College Road in Yeolekar Mala area here under the Chief Minister's 10 per cent discretionary quota by submitting fabricated documents that suppressed their income.</p><p>The Representation of the People Act, 1951, mandates disqualification for elected representatives sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more in a criminal case.</p><p>It may be mentioned, in December 2023, then Congress MLA Sunil Kedar was disqualified by the state legislature secretariat within 24 hours of a Nagpur court convicting him of financial irregularities in a district co-operative bank.</p>