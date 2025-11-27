<p>New Delhi: Poll authorities in Bihar have not received any application from candidates who were defeated in the recently-held Assembly polls with a request for EVM burnt-memory or microcontroller verification, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.</p><p>It said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11.</p>.Exponential rise in violence in West Bengal, says EC in response to DH editorial.<p>Following directions from the Supreme Court, the EC had issued revised standard operating procedures on post-counting checking and the verification of burnt memory or microcontroller of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 17, under which candidates at serial number 2 or 3, behind the highest-polled candidates, could seek checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of the poll results.</p><p>The results of the Bihar election and Assembly bypolls were announced on November 14.</p>