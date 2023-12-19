On day of I.N.D.I.A meet in Delhi, posters in Patna demand pivotal role for Nitish

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said, 'Every party likes to see its leaders to rise. Even if Nitish Kumar's party had put out the posters, there is nothing wrong. If our chief minister becomes the PM, it will be a matter of pride for every citizen of Bihar.'

He, however, hastened to add 'these are secondary things. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav has stated on the floor of the assembly that he was happy discharging his duties as the deputy CM and not in a hurry to succeed Nitish Kumar. Both leaders came together to oust the BJP from power. The feat has to be replicated nationally'.