Prashant Kishor’s new kid on the block braces for a testing season

"People get suspicious of PK when he says he won't be the CM face or he is not lurking for power. His attack on Tejashwi also looks suspicious as it was PK who gave Tejashwi a larger-than-life image when he was a poll strategist, following which he became an adviser to Nitish and eventually the national vice-president of the JD (U). Similarly, PK stood firmly with Nitish when he announced prohibition in Bihar in 2016, but now he is saying he wants to annul the law," the political commentator says.