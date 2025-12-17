Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Return our votes, we will return your money: Male beneficiaries who received Rs 10,000 before Bihar election

These male voters have refused to return the amount and questioned why the government found the ‘technical glitch’ three months after crediting the amount to the accounts.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:38 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNitish KumarBiharNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us