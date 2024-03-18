RJD, JD(U) trade charges over electoral bonds

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and his arch-rival Lalu Prasad's RJD on Monday traded charges over money received through electoral bonds, accusing each other of corruption.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjai Tiwari targeted the chief minister's party over reported disclosure to the Election Commission that 'a bunch of papers', which turned out to be electoral bonds worth Rs 10 crore, were handed over at the JD(U) office here, in April 2019, by an unknown person.

Tiwari said, "The submission makes it clear that while the BJP has itself indulged in corruption through electoral bonds, it has also helped its allies get pecuniary benefits. BJP and JD(U) were in alliance in 2019."

JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, whose party snapped ties with RJD two months ago, after sharing power for nearly a year and a half, shot back.