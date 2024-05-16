Home
business economy

Windfall tax on domestic crude slashed to Rs 5,700 per tonne

The new rates are effective from May 16, an official notification said. Earlier, the rate was Rs 8,400 per tonne.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 06:41 IST
New Delhi: The government has slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 5,700 per tonne, from Rs 8,400 per tonne, with effect from Thursday.

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at 'nil'.

The new rates are effective from May 16, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Published 16 May 2024, 06:41 IST
