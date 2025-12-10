<p>Once upon a time, Charles Darwin floated the concept of '<em>Survival of the fittest' </em>as part of his theory of Darwinism which suggested that organisms best suited to their environment are most likely to survive. </p><p>However, 21st century <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Bihar </a>has certainly dismissed this theory as animals in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park are receiving an excellent treatment to beat the cold. </p><p>A video by the news agency <em>ANI</em> shows animals and reptiles being provided with heaters and blankets to keep themselves warm as the December temperatures have plummeted across the state of Bihar.</p>.Beer sales fall in Karnataka, govt cites cold weather.<p>Situated in Patna, animals at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park were seen cozying up in their enclosures. A Burmese python was seen snuggling in its blankets while both tigers and bears were soaking up warmth from a radiator nearby. </p> .<p>Bihar Minister Pramod Kumar told the news agency, "The Bihar government is a completely sensitive government. Along with humans, the protection of birds and animals is also a priority for the Bihar government. </p><p>"We have made complete arrangements for all the animals and birds in the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park. Separate food is provided for herbivores and carnivores. They have a complete shelter system, and all staff are dedicated to their care. </p><p>"Veterinarians have also been deployed for them.</p><p>He adds, "The cold weather intensifies significantly, with temperatures sometimes dropping below zero. Emergency services are also available for these situations. Experts are there to decide what assistance should be provided to those affected by the cold. Therefore, whatever the experts recommend, the government will implement."</p>