Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Tejashwi Yadav reaches Bihar assembly in wheelchair

'The big toe of my left leg got stubbed recently. The toenail had to be surgically removed. It has become difficult to walk', Tejashwi said.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsBiharTejashwi Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us