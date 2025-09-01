Thousands join protest as Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra is all set to conclude

<p>Patna: With the 'Vote Chor, Ghaddi Chod' (Vote Thieves, Leave the Chair) war cry on their lips, thousands of supporters on Monday joined I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>and Tejashwi Yadav, at the culmination of two-week long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar with a'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march. </p><p>The ‘rich-in-symolism’ march started from the iconic Gandhi Maidan in the Bihar capital as leaders paid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue and headed to Ambedkar Park.</p><p>Waving party flags of RJD, Congress, CPI(ML)L, CPI(M), CPI and VIP among others, supporters chanted slogans against the Election Commission and Modi and Nitish governments. </p>.Congress filed 89 lakh complaints during Bihar electoral rolls, EC rejected all: Pawan Khera.<p>Rahul and Tejashwi were joined by top leaders Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-MLL), MA Baby (CPI-M), Mukesh Sahni (VIP),Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT), Jitendra Ahead (NCP-SP) and Yusuf Pathan (Trinamool Congress) among others. </p><p>The yatra was started on August 17 and covered around 1300 kms, 110 constituencies in around 25 districts. The yatra was joined by DMK supremo and</p><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Chief minister Ministers Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy a d senior MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the earlier stages.</p>