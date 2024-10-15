Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Two killed in clash between two groups in Bihar's Sitamarhi

The police have so far detained 20 people in connection with the incident, an officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 09:57 IST
India NewsCrimemurderBiharcommunal clashKilled

Follow us on :

Follow Us