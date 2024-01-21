Vishnupad Temple a religious public trust & not private property of Gayawal Brahmins: Patna HC

Referring to the judgment by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in the case of M Siddiq (Dead) Through Legal Representatives vs Mahant Suresh Das and Others (popularly known as Ayodhya Verdict) 'on faith and belief', the HC observed that the faith of Hindu followers is based on their ancient scriptures and corroborated by their centuries old practice of visiting Gaya Kshetra (Vishnupad) and performing Pinda (oblation) rituals for attaining salvation for their ancestors, are the evidence about the fact that general public at large are the beneficiaries of Vishnupad temple.