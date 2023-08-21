Will not stay Bihar caste survey unless prima facie case made out by those opposing it: Supreme Court

The top court also allowed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file its response on the issue within seven days after he said the survey could have some consequences.

'We are not this way or that way. But this exercise may have some consequences and hence we would like to file our reply,' Mehta said but did not elaborate on the consequences the contentious exercise could possibly have.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which is hearing a batch of pleas filed by various NGOs and individuals challenging the August 1 verdict of the high court, adjourned the proceedings at Mehta's request.