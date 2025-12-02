<p>Patna: He fought and won his first election in 1990. And since then he has not lost any elections, winning three hat-tricks in a row. The veteran BJP legislator from Gaya, Prem Kumar, was eventually appointed as Speaker of the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday.</p><p>Though initially, the Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) wanted to have its member for the coveted post, but the BJP insisted that since the Chief Minister’s post has gone to the JD (U), the BJP should have its Speaker, besides two Deputy Chief Ministers, one of whom should have the Home portfolio too.</p><p>Politically weakened over the years, the JD (U) strongman relented, thereby paving the way for Prem Kumar to be the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.</p><p><strong>Who is Prem Kumar?</strong></p>.BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly.<p>Prem had earlier served in the Nitish Cabinet holding the Urban Development and Agriculture ministry. The nine-term MLA won from his bastion Gaya as the BJP legislator in 1990, 1995, 2000, February 2005, November 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025 Assembly elections.</p><p>“You come from the Land of Buddha. Hope you will be fair to the Opposition and give it a patient hearing compared to the Treasury Benches,” said Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, while accompanying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when both escorted Prem Kumar to the Speaker’s chair, a tradition followed since ages.</p><p>A doctorate in History, 70-year-old Prem belongs to the Extremely Backward Caste (EBCs), the numerically strong social group which has largely remained loyal to the Nitish-led NDA in Bihar. </p><p>“I am happy over the unanimous election of the Speaker. I will try to serve as a bridge between the Government and the Opposition and conduct the proceedings of the House as per the rules so that I could set an example for future generations,” said the newly-appointed Speaker.</p>