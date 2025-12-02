Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Winning three hat-tricks in a row, nine-term BJP MLA Prem Kumar is now Bihar Speaker

Prem had earlier served in the Nitish Cabinet holding the Urban Development and Agriculture ministry.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 11:34 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharPatnaSpeaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us