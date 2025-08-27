Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra to now end with march in Patna

<p>New Delhi: In a change of strategy, the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar will now conclude with a march in Patna instead of a rally on September 1 with top leaders of the alliance addressing at various points.</p>.<p>Congress sources said the leaders of the alliance felt that the 'padyatra' will generate more enthusiasm as a finale than a rally.</p>.<p>Several INDIA bloc leaders have already participated in the yatra so there was no point in assembling everyone for a rally, they added.</p>.<p>Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal had said that on September 1, there will be a mega 'Voter Adhikar Rally' at Patna - where the whole of Bihar will send a clear message to drive away the "vote chors".</p>.<p>Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Muzaffarpur district during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.</p>.BJP made elections a 'mockery': M K Stalin joins I.N.D.I.A. allies Rahul, Tejashwi at Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra.<p>Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother's motorcycle. People lined up on the streets to welcome them.</p>.<p>Gandhi launched the yatra, supported by all Mahagathbandhan constituents, against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.</p>.<p>The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude on September 1 with a march in the Bihar capital before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.</p>.<p>The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Purnea, Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. It will also pass through Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts. </p>