<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Binoy Viswam was re-elected as CPI state secretary at the party state congress that concluded at Alappuzha on Friday.</p><p>Viswam, who was a former minister in Kerala and former Rajya Sabha MP, was made the CPI state secretary in 2023 December 10 following the death of then state secretary Kanam Rajendran.</p>.After Kanam Rajendran's demise, Binoy Viswam picked as Kerala CPI secretary.<p>The state congress reportedly decided unanimously to retain him as the state secretary. The responsibility assumes much significance as the local body elections and state Assembly elections will take place soon.</p><p>Viswam, who will turn 70 in November, entered politics as a student and became a member of CPI at the age of 18. He served as forest minister in the V S Achuthanandan led government in 2006-11. </p><p>Before the election of the state secretary, delegates from district-level committees elected 11 members to the party's state council. In addition, around 100 representatives have been elected to the CPI Party Congress, which will be held in Chandigarh from 21 to 25 September. CPI General Secretary D Raja attended the conference</p><p>Speaking to reporters after being re-elected, Viswam said that the Alappuzha conference was successful in all respects. He described the conference as a gesture of unity and a declaration of confidence in the party. </p><p>"This conference will prepare the Communist Party for meeting the future challenges and for overcoming them successfully. The mandate of the state convention is that I should continue as the state secretary of the party. I accept this mandate as a disciplined and responsible party worker," he said. </p><p>(with PTI inputs) </p>