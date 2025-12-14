<p>New Delhi: BJP ended the year-long suspense over the appointment of its next president with the party’s parliamentary board, in a surprise move, nominating Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin as its national working president.</p><p>A terse two-line press release issued by the BJP central office on Sunday evening announced that the appointment “comes into immediate effect”. </p><p>This was followed by a congratulatory message posted on ‘X’ by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nabin “on being appointed the Working President of the BJP” and by PM Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, and senior members of the party parliamentary board.</p><p>Nabin’s appointment also marks a generational shift in the party as the 45-year-old, five-time MLA from Bankipur in Patna, was heading the Bihar BJP’s youth wing till 2019. If the party follows the past template, Nabin, known little outside Bihar, could become the youngest national president of the BJP next month to replace the incumbent JP Nadda, whose tenure technically ended in December 2024. The party national council may meet next month to ratify Nabin’s appointment as the national president. </p><p>After the BJP’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Nadda too was appointed as the working president after Amit Shah joined the Modi government as the Home Minister. Six months later, Nadda was officially elevated to the top post.</p><p>Nabin’s appointment also marks a generational shift in the party as the 45-year-old, five-time MLA from Bankipur in Patna, was heading the Bihar BJP’s youth wing till 2019. If the party follows the past template, Nabin, known little outside Bihar, could become the youngest national president of the BJP next month to replace the incumbent JP Nadda, whose tenure technically ended in December 2024. The party national council may meet next month to ratify Nabin’s appointment as the national president. </p><p>After the BJP’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Nadda too was appointed as the working president after Amit Shah joined the Modi government as the Home Minister. Six months later, Nadda was officially elevated to the top post.</p>.For first time in over two years, Kuki MLAs join Manipur BJP legislature party meet in Delhi.<p>Nabin is currently the Road Development Minister in Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and belongs to the Kayasth community, an upper caste social group whose population in Bihar, as per the 2023 state socio-economic survey, is less than 1%. His father, Nabin Kishor Sinha, a veteran BJP leader, was a four-time legislator from Patna-West.</p><p>As the BJP constitution mandates, the national president can remain in office for two consecutive three-year terms. Nabin could helm the organisation in 2029 when the next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, as did his two predecessors, Nadda and</p><p>Amit Shah.</p><p>Nabin started his career with the youth wing of the BJP, BJYM, and was later appointed its state president and national general secretary. Interestingly, while Nadda was an alumnus of Patna University, Nabin did his studies in Delhi before cutting their teeth in student politics.</p><p>While Nadda was appointed within months of Narendra Modi’s second consecutive victory in the 2019 elections with a comfortable majority, Nabin’s nomination has been preceded by a protracted gap of over a year and a half after the BJP failed to cross the halfway mark in 2024.</p><p>The announcement for the top organisational post in the ruling party comes just days after Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, in an interaction in Chennai, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor will be decided by the BJP and Modi ji.”</p><p>In the past, RSS has played a key role in organisational matters, including the appointment of the Organisation Secretary and the president, from Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, M M Joshi, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari.</p><p>After 2014, the role of the sangh in its political wing has shrunk, with the BJP emerging as the dominant political force in the country.</p><p>Earlier this year, at an event organised to mark RSS’s centenary year, Bhagwat, on being asked to comment on the delay in the appointment of the BJP president, said, “If we were deciding, would it have taken so long?”</p>