<p>The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru </a>(<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RCB">RCB</a>) on Friday announced that it had proposed to install 300 to 350 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=chinnaswamy%20stadium">M. Chinnaswamy Stadium</a> in Bengaluru in a formal communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). </p><p>The franchise committed to bearing the entire one time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately Rs 4.5 crore, RCB said in a statement on social media platform 'X'. </p><p>"The advanced surveillance technology will empower the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KSCA">KSCA</a> and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety," RCB said. </p>.<p>This is a part of the franchise's RCB Cares initiative that the franchise started after the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. </p><p>The incident on June 4, claimed the lives of 11 fans and injured 50 others, had happened during RCB's victory celebrations. The team had won the IPL title for the first time in 18 years and a victory parade was organised to celebrate the success. </p><p>No professional match has been played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ever since and the prospect of RCB playing outside Bengaluru looms large. </p><p>Recently, KSCA's efforts to get high-profile matches back at the stadium went in vain as police denied permission to host Vijay Hazare Trophy matches based on the observations of the review committee that inspected the venue on Monday. If played, it would have featured star Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. </p><p>The matches were shifted to BCCI's Centre of Excellence near Devanahalli airport. </p>.<p>The newly elected body at the KSCA had requested the government to allow matches to be held at Chinnaswamy following an unofficial ban after the June 4. </p><p>The association officials had even offered to conduct the matches behind closed doors, but the authorities refused to relent. </p><p>After the KSCA approached the state government seeking permission to conduct matches without fans, a committee headed by Rao was constituted to assess the feasibility of hosting the matches.</p><p>The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been the home ground for RCB in IPL for most parts of the 18 seasons. Only exceptions were when the tournament was hosted in South Africa due to elections in the country and in the UAE during the Covid-19 pandemic period. </p>