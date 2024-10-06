'BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa,' says Rahul Gandhi amid tensions in coastal state

<p>Mumbai: Amid tension in Goa over protests by the Christian community against Subhash Velingkar, the former Goa unit chief of RSS, following his remarks regarding the Catholic missionary St Francis Xavier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and the Sangh-parivar for stoking communal tensions. </p><p>“Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people,” said Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. </p><p>Slamming the Dr Pramod Sawant-led government, Gandhi said: “Unfortunately, under BJP rule, this harmony is under attack.” “The BJP is deliberately stoking communal tensions, with a former RSS leader provoking Christians and Sangh organisations calling for an economic boycott of Muslims,” he said.</p>.<p>According to Gandhi, across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels.</p><p>"In Goa, the BJP’s strategy is clear: divide the people while exploiting ecologically sensitive areas by illegally converting green land and bypassing environmental regulations—an assault on Goa’s natural and social heritage. BJP’s attempts will not go unchallenged. The people of Goa and the whole of India see through this divisive agenda and are standing united,” said Gandhi. </p><p>The controversy and subsequent protests erupted after Velingkar, who is politically active, called for a “DNA test” of the relics of St. Francis Xavier and questioned the saint’s status as “Goencho Saib” (Protector of Goa).</p><p>The sacred relics of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, are kept at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa - which is a prominent tourism and pilgrimage destination. </p><p>Meanwhile, coming to Velingkar’s defence, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde, in a post on X, said: “Why Christians opposing DNA test of St Xavier’s body ‘Goa Inquisition’ architect Xavier died in China and the body displayed in Goan Church is claimed by Sri Lankan Buddhists as body of monk Rahula. They requested a DNA test to confirm their claims.”</p><p>In a related development, Goa Forward Party President and Fatorda MLA Vijay Sardesai spoke to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai over the issue. </p><p>“We have demanded his immediate intervention following the collapse of administration in Goa and the failure of to act against Subhash Velingkar whose derogatory comments on Goencho Saib - St Francis Xavier have hurt the sentiments of Goemkars ! The Government seems to have gone missing and has failed to reassure Goemkars who have come on the streets to express their anger . In the bargain the image of Goa as a land of peace , religious coexistence and communal harmony is taking a beating,” he said.</p><p>According to Sardesai, the government wants to divert attention from burning issues and is silently consenting to this denigration of the state's image to satisfy short term political interests and in the long run finishing Goenkarponn.</p>