BJP to announce new party president on January 20

The scrutiny of the documents of the candidates' nomination papers will be carried out between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19, according to the notification issued by Laxman, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 07:42 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 07:42 IST
