BJP will not come back to power: Sharad Pawar

On Modi’s assertion that he BJP-led would win the 2024 polls and he would come back again, Pawar said: “Modi seems to be seeking guidance from Devendra Fadnavis, therefore, in his recent speeches, he started saying he will come in 2024 also. Fadnavis said me punha yein’ (I will be back!) ahead of the 2019 polls….yes…he did return but not in the same post.”