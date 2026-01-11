Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Question paper row: Chhattisgarh school headmistress suspended, moderator faces dismissal

Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated to dismiss the paper moderator, Namrata Verma, an assistant teacher (contractual), from service, he said.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 06:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 06:03 IST
India NewsChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us