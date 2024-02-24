BJP's Vijay Goel launches website to address stray dog menace, help canine attack victims

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday launched a website to address the stray dog menace in the country and help victims of canine attacks.

Goel, a former Union minister, stressed on the urgent need for a movement to tackle the menace of stray dog attacks on humans and said the website will serve to connect the people affected.

"The platform will serve as a digital connection for victims seeking assistance in such issues, aiming to raise awareness and providing information and solutions related to stray dogs," he said.