Blinkit adds free coriander to veggie cart after customer shares Mom's dismay: Report

Walk into most vegetable markets of India and you are likely to witness a bargaining spree going on between buyers and vendors. Often it is seen, that extra chillies or coriander (dhaniya) is offered by vendors when there's spare change, or even when buyers ask for it. However, much to the excitement of online shoppers— the CEO of Blinkit recently decided to offer free coriander after a customer expressed his mom's concern.
“Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder - mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with a certain amount of veggies” wrote the X user identified as one Ankit Sawant. The customer tagged Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa while seeking the latter's attention on the matter.
Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit.@albinder - mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies.— Ankit Sawant (@SatanAtWink) May 15, 2024
Hours after Sawant's post, Dhindsa wrote on his official X handle: “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks”.
It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom 💛— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 15, 2024
We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks. https://t.co/jYm2hGm67a pic.twitter.com/5uiyCmSER6
The food delivery platform's CEO also shared a screengrab of the app that adds 100g complimentary coriander upon ordering certain vegetables.
Netizens were quick to notice Sawant's post. “That's literally every mom ever, but thanks! Mine would be happy too,” wrote an X user.
"By far the one of the most impressive usage of Social Media ( X specifically ) and fast implementation by the company. Betting big time on Zomato & Blinkit!," wrote another user praising the time of action and implementation.
The customer, Sawant, who is apparently an owner of a startup later also went on to use his post that went viral with Dhindsa's comment, to advertise his own company. In a long post, he wrote: "I can’t believe my random brain fart has created so much PR for Blinkit. So I am taking this moment to let you know that I am also a founder of one, @TravelOnArrival. And as in every early stage startup Founder’s life probably the reason for asking free dhaniya. It’s not as big as blinkit yet! But if you are someone who thinks that - I have so many customers coming to my app every day what else can I sell them?"
Sawant's post has over 3 lakh likes. Dhindsa's post on X in which he shared that 100g coriander will be provided free with certain vegetables has been reposted over 1,200 times on the platform and is still gaining traction.