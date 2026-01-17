<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government and said the joint training exercise by American and Pakistani troops was "yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy".</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-stateshttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">Pakistani</a> troops concluded a joint training at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi during the exercise, 'Inspired Gambit 2026'.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge of communications, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> said, "In yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy, the US Central Command has just issued a statement saying that US and Pakistani Army soldiers have completed joint training exercises..." </p><p>In June 2025 the-then Chief of the US Central Command General Michael Kunilla had hailed Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism, Ramesh said.</p>.Severe setback to India's diplomacy: Congress on US panel's 'Pak success' claim in report.<p>"President Trump himself has repeatedly expressed his deep admiration for Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose inflammatory and communally provocative remarks had provided the immediate backdrop to the Pakistan-orchestrated terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Ramesh said on X.</p>.<p>"Just yesterday, President Trump reiterated that he had intervened to have Operation Sindoor halted on May 10, 2025," he added.</p>.<p>Training exercises such as this, between the US and Pakistan, strengthen long-standing defence ties of the two countries, <em>Dawn</em> reported on Saturday, quoting a statement issued by the US Central Command (Centcom).</p>.<p>The joint exercise concluded this week focused on combined infantry skills and tactics, and counterterrorism operations, the statement added.</p>.<p>The exercise held between January 8-16 comes amid broader signs of re-engagement between the two defence establishments, the report said. </p>