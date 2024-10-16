Bomb threats to flights: Mumbai police arrest minor for targeting 3 planes, Civil Aviation minister monitoring situation

<p>The Mumbai police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three Indian planes, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement. </p>.<p>He expressed deep concern about the recent disruptive acts which have impacted domestic and international operations of Indian carriers. "I had chaired a high-level committee on 14th October comprising officials from DGCA, BCAS, CISF, MHA and MoCA. I am monitoring the situation regularly, and our law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively," he added. </p><p>Indian carriers received 19 bomb threats in the past three days. </p>