Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Borders have been quiet': Doval tells China's Wang Yi after Jaishankar's urges to withdraw troops from LAC rear areas

Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in New Delhi and held the 24th round of negotiations to settle the dispute over the boundary between India and China.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 17:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 17:22 IST
ChinaS JaishankarAjit DovalIndia-China relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us