News Now: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his London visit
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 03:15 IST
Chhattisgarh government has approved an annual free train travel scheme for people who want to go for darshan at Ayodhya temple, reports PTI
The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, an official said.
24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog.
Republic Day parade rehearsal being held at Kartavya Path, Delhi Police advises o avoid the Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark.
Indian diaspora welcomes Rajnath Singh by raising 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogans at the High Commission of India, London
The Defence Minister also attended a community reception at India House in London as the final engagement of his UK visit on Wednesday evening.
'Poker-faced & wide awake': Suchana Seth's extraordinary 16-hour cab ride from Goa to Chitradurga
Suchana Seth sat with an impassive face during her 16-hour, 400-km cab ride from Goa to Chitradurga on January 8. She spoke just a few times, murmuring one-line sentences, sat quietly on the back seat and did not doze off even for a fleeting second.
(Published 11 January 2024, 02:45 IST)