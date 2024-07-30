Brijesh Chowta demands action to curb drug menace in Dakshina Kannada

New Delhi, DHNS: Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha member Brijesh Chowta has said that drug menace is increasing in Dakshina Kannada district and there is urgent action needed to curb this menace.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said rampant drug trade has been happening in the district and Mangalore city, which houses several important higher educational institutions and a large number of students studying in it.

Last year, there were instances of even medical college students being found involved in the menace. There were instances where young school-going children were also found consuming banned substances.