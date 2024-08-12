BSF opens fire to stop infiltration bid from Bangladesh in Tripura; four others stopped in Assam

Guwahati: BSF troops in Tripura on Monday had to open fire at a group of 12 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly tried to illegally cross the border and enter India.

BSF said that taking advantage of rains and poor visibility, the group tried to cross the border at Paharmura area in Khowai district but were challenged by the troops guarding the border.

"On being challenged by BSF troops, they tried to negotiate the border fencing forcefully. To prevent the attempt of infiltration, one round of pump action gun was fired following which the group of Bangladeshis fled towards Bangladesh territory. The alertness of BSF troops managed to prevent a major incident of Infiltration," said a statement issued by Tripura Frontier of BSF on Monday.