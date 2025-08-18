Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Taiwan issue an internal matter': China reacts to Trump's 'Jinping wont invade' remark

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to "reunify" with the democratic and separately governed island. Taiwan vehemently opposes China's sovereignty claims.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 09:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaTaiwanXi JinpingDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us