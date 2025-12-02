Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

C-17 airlifts para field hospital to Colombo; Army deploys integrated task force to aid Sri Lanka

New Delhi has delivered aid to Colombo both through sea and aerial routes, using the IAF's transport aircraft and frontline naval platforms.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 17:03 IST
Sri LankaIAFAirlift

Follow us on :

Follow Us