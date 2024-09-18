Cabinet accepts 'One Nation, One Election' recommendation: Which parties supporting, who are against it

Moving ahead with its 'One Nation, One Election' plan, the government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.
The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the report was approved unanimously by the Cabinet.
Asserting that several political parties are already on board, the government said even those parties that are opposed to it may now feel pressure from within to change their stand due to the "widespread support" on the issue from the people of the country
But who exactly is in favour and who is opposed to the suggestion? Lets have a look:
"Thirty-two political parties not only favoured the system of simultaneous elections, but also advocated its adoption for saving scarce resources, protecting social harmony, and stimulating economic development," the report said.
These include BJP, AIADMK, BJD, JD(U), AJSU, NPP, AGP, NDPP, Akali Dal, PMK, HAM, IPFT, Apna Dal (Soneylal), MGP, Nishad Party, DPAP, LJP(R), MNF, Shiv Sena, SKM, SAD, UPPL, RLJD, GNLF, RLJSP, RCP(AP), etc.
Here are their views about it:
BJP says that this is in the national interest for economic, administrative, and democratic reasons.
AJSU stated that the new format will reduce cost, improve governance, and minimise the disruptive effect on everyday life on account of the frequent application of the Model Code of Conduct.
BJD said that One Nation, One Election will alleviate difficulties like fiscal strain and delays in governance , resulting in improved coordination and execution of development programmes while reinforcing cooperative federalism.
15 parties are opposing the implementation of One Nation, One Election, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, VCK, AIMIM, AIUDF, NPF, SP, etc.
Here are their views about it:
BSP reasoned that the large territorial extent and population of the country could make implementation challenging.
Congress said that One Nation, One Election will make substantial changes to the basic structure of the Constitution and goes against the guarantees of federalism besides subverting Parliamentary democracy.
AAP alleged that One Nation, One Election institutionalises a Presidential form of government which cannot be dislodged by a vote of no-confidence.
CPI(M) stated that the suggestion is fundamentally anti-democratic and strikes at the root of the Parliamentary democratic system as ordained in the Constitution.
Trinamool Congress was of the opinion that this format is against the federal structure of Constitution and will go against the basic electoral principles.
Samajwadi Party stated their concerns that state-level parties will not be able to compete with national parties in electoral strategy and expenditure.
CPI alleged that this idea is an attempt at curtailing diversity of opinion by imposing uniformity and pushing the country towards one party rule.
Fifteen political parties did not submit a response, including BRS, IUML, JKNC, JD(S), JMM, KC(M), NCP, RJD, RSP, SDF, TDP, YSRCP, etc.
Here is the Ram Nath Kovind panel's suggestion to implement One Nation One Election format in the country:
First, hold simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Secondly, synchronise elections to municipalities and panchayats with that of Lok Sabha and Assemblies.
In case local body polls cannot be conducted with Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, ensure that it is conducted within 100 days of general elections.
Curtail the period of Assemblies, if needed.
Appoint an Implementation Group to carry out the exercise.
Amend Constitution to hold simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, Assemblies and local bodies and to enable Single Electoral Roll and Single Elector’s Photo Identity card.
Implementing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and Assemblies will not need ratification of states but other things like synchronising local body polls, electoral rolls and photo identity cards will need ratification of at least half of the states.
If government cannot be formed due to a fractured mandate or a no-confidence motion is passed, fresh elections may be held but only for the remaining term.
The country had simultaneous elections between 1951 and 1967 but thereafter, polls started getting dispersed due to various reasons, including mid-term elections.
Holding all polls simultaneously will require a lot of manoeuvring, including advancing some elections and delaying some others.
Source: Report of the Ram Nath Kovind-led High Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections in India
(With PTI Inputs)