Cabinet accepts 'One Nation, One Election' recommendation: Which parties supporting, who are against it

BSP reasoned that the large territorial extent and population of the country could make implementation challenging.

Congress said that One Nation, One Election will make substantial changes to the basic structure of the Constitution and goes against the guarantees of federalism besides subverting Parliamentary democracy.

AAP alleged that One Nation, One Election institutionalises a Presidential form of government which cannot be dislodged by a vote of no-confidence.

CPI(M) stated that the suggestion is fundamentally anti-democratic and strikes at the root of the Parliamentary democratic system as ordained in the Constitution.

Trinamool Congress was of the opinion that this format is against the federal structure of Constitution and will go against the basic electoral principles.

Samajwadi Party stated their concerns that state-level parties will not be able to compete with national parties in electoral strategy and expenditure.

CPI alleged that this idea is an attempt at curtailing diversity of opinion by imposing uniformity and pushing the country towards one party rule.