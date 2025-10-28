Menu
Cabinet approves Rs 37,952 cr subsidy for P&K fertiliser for 2025 Rabi season

"The subsidy approved for 2025 rabi is higher by about Rs 14,000 crore from the previous year," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw told reporters.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 10:23 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 10:23 IST
