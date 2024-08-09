Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gives nod to 8 railway projects

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday gave its nod to eight new railway projects with the estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.
These projects will save 767 crore kg of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 30 crore trees, Vaishnaw underlined.
The eight projects covering 14 districts in seven states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 kms. With these projects 64 New Stations will be constructed and tribal region will get maximum benefits from these projects
These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite,
limestone, aluminium powder, granite, ballast, containers etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum), said a statement.
Published 09 August 2024, 17:03 IST