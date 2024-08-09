Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gives nod to 8 railway projects

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday gave its nod to eight new railway projects with the estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

These projects will save 767 crore kg of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 30 crore trees, Vaishnaw underlined.